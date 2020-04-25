Ajay Devgn & Sonali Bendre Starrer 'Diljale': Here Are Lesser Known Facts About The Movie

Diljale marked as one of Ajay Devgn’s most memorable films and also established actor Sonali Bendre’s career. Actor Akshay Kumar was the first choice for the role of Shaka, played by Ajay Devgn. Read some interesting trivia of the hit film below.

Diljale movie trivia

Sonali Bendre’s role

Sonali Bendre played the role of Radhika, a politician’s daughter in the film Diljale. However, the makers wanted Juhi Chawla to play the role of Radhika, but when she turned it down, the role offer went to Sonali Bendre.

Parmeet Sethi’s role

Parmeet Sethi played the role of an Army Major in the film Diljale. However, Milind Gunaji was signed up for the role of the Army Major. But after the latter refused to shave off his beard, after which Sunil Shetty was approached. However, Sunil Shetty was busy shooting for border and thus Parmeet Sethi was confirmed.

Audio Cassette

In Harry Baweja’s film Dilwale, their dialogues form the movie in the audio cassette. Similarly, his movie Diljale also had dialogues from the movie in the Audio cassette. The music for Diljale was supposed to be released under Amitabh Bachchan’s production house ABCL. After ABCL went bankrupt, T-series bought the music rights of Diljale.

Amrish Puri's role

Amrish Puri was seen as Dara, a terrorist from Ajay Devgn's group. His character was much appreciated in the movie. This role was first offered to Raza Murad, but the latter rejected the role.

