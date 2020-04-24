Lesser-known Facts About Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Dilwale' That You Might Be Unaware Of

Vishal Devgan, known professionally as Ajay Devgn, is one of the finest Indian actors, directors and producers. He is widely considered as one of the most intense and influential actors of Hindi cinema. Ajay Devgn has won numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. In 2016, he was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country. His latest release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) marked as his 100th movie and even entered the ₹200 crores club.

In 1994, Ajay Devgn played the lead character in Harry Baweja’s Dilwale. Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Raveena Tandon also played a pivotal role in the movie. The plot of the film revolved around a police officer who finds out the truth about a mental patient and helps him bring the perpetrators to justice. Here are the lesser-known facts about Dilwale-

Dilwale's lesser-known facts

The movie was known to be Ajay Devgan and Suneil Shetty's biggest hit at the time and increased their market price.

Suneil Shetty complained what was narrated to him was not shot, as his role was a lot smaller than what he had been told.

The movie released on 4 February 1994 and had a runtime of 180 minutes.

The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 1994.

Sunil Shetty got nominated for Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award on that year 1994.

Ajay won laurels for his acting in the movie.

The movie’s audio cassette had dialogues from the film.

Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol has also starred in a movie with the same title in 2015.

Akshay Kumar was first offered Sunil Shetty's role but he declined and opted out.

Raveena Tandon’s bad luck jinx tag was lifted when the film became a big hit.

