Ajay Devgn's Movies That Were Helmed By Acclaimed Director Rajkumar Santoshi; See List

Ajay Devgn has done many films with acclaimed director Rajkumar Santoshi. Santoshi, who made his directorial debut through Ghayal, has been one of the directors who is known for making movies with a social cause and with a message for the audience. He has been known for his movies like Damini and Ghatak, for which he gained immense appreciation. Take a look at the times Ajay Devgn and Rajkumar Santoshi have worked together in Bollywood.

Lajja

As the name of the movie name depicts, this movie showcases the plight of women in India. Four actors play the main protagonists of the film, including Manisha Koirala, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, and Mahima Chaudhry. Madhuri Dixit won the Zee Cine Award for Best Supporting Actress for this film.

Khakee

Khakee is a Hindi action thriller film based on the lives of Indian police team who are on a mission to escort a terrorist from a small town. The movie features an ensemble cast of big Bollywood names like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Aishwarya Rai, and Tusshar Kapoor.

Halla Bol

The film Halla Bol touches upon numerous controversial subjects including RTI, corruption, Jessica Lall murder case, and the connection of a Bollywood celebrity in Narmada Bachao Andolan. The movie also stars Vidya Balan, Pankaj Kapoor, Darshan Jariwala, among others.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

The Legend of Bhagat Singh is a biographical film based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh is known for his revolutionary activities along with his prominent fellow members. The Rajkumar Santoshi film chronicles the life of Bhagat Singh from his teenage years and how he transforms his life by entering into the fight for India's independence.

