Ajay Devgn Announces Film On Galwan Faceoff: Netizens Have Fun With Akshay Kumar Memes

Directors are known to adapt various historic moments of the country into films. This might be from many decades ago like the 1857 uprising in Manikarnika or the more recent Uri: The Surgical Strike. However, in one of the first instances, a film was announced within days of a major event.

Ajay Devgn announced a film on the sacrifice of 20 Indian Army personnel in the clash with Chinese Army at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, that had taken place on the intervening night of June 15 and 16. While the announcement became a talking point on Twitter on Saturday, netizens also had a field day with memes. Many of them had a gala time over Ajay ‘beating’ Akshay in announcing the film on the event.

Akshay has featured in numerous films based on national importance, national heroes or that made headlines in the country, like Special 26, Airlift, Rustom, Gold, Kesari and the yet-to-release Prithviraj, in the last few years. Even John Abraham and Vicky Kaushal, who too have featured in films of relevant national issues like Parmanu: TheStory of Pokhran and Uri: The Surgical Strike too were included in the memes.

Here are the memes

When you successfully announced a patriotic film before Akshay Kumar....#AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/kfJ4CK0dou — Vishal (@vishal_saini_vs) July 4, 2020

#AjayDevgn beating Akshay kumar in laying claim to make movie on #GalwanValley : pic.twitter.com/ACO9ekJLHy — Sahil Kumar (@iamsahil_sah) July 4, 2020

#AjayDevgn to make a film on the sacrifice of the bravehearts in Galwan valley clash.



Meanwhile Akshay kumar: pic.twitter.com/s5qSz7qS4I — H I M A N S H U 💥 (@TrollerNigga) July 4, 2020

Ajay Devgn has been on a roll with films based on topics of patriotim. The actor delivered the biggest hit of his career with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, based on Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare and the movie earned close to Rs 300 crore in India earlier this year. He has another film Bhuj: The Pride of India, based on an heroic act by the Indian Air Force Squadron Vijay Karnik during the 1971 India-Pakistan war gearing up for release soon. Another film on a national issue for Ajay Devgn is Maidaan is in which he is playing former football player-coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

