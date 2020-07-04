Ajay Devgn To Make Film On Martyrdom Of 20 Indian Soldiers In Galwan Valley Clash

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will soon be announcing a film that will be revolving around the attacks on the Indian soldiers by the Chinese troops which took place in the Galwan Valley. According to the media reports, the movie will be depicting the story of the sacrifice of the 20 Indian army men who faced the Chinese army in a courageous manner. Reportedly, it is still not sure if the movie will be starring Ajay. The rest of the cast for the film is also yet to be finalized.

Ajay Devgn's next to depict the sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers

The film will be jointly bankrolled by Ajay Devgn Films and Select Media Holdings LLP. Over 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives on June 15, 2020, in a face-off with the Chinese army in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. The Galwan Valley incident reportedly occurred at the south bank of the river which flows in an east-west direction, before its confluence with Shayok river. According to media reports, these are the first Indian casualties in a clash with the PLA since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese army in Arunachal Pradesh.

Amid the rising border tensions between India & China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Leh on Friday, July 3, 2020. He took a stalk of the situation at the border and reviewed all the security arrangements. PM Modi also spoke to all the soldiers at the border and pushed for self-reliance or 'Atmanirbharta' during his speech.

Ajay Devgn's next Bhuj: The Pride Of India

On the work front, Ajay will also be seen in the movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The movie is helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles. The film is all slated for a release in the OTT streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Recently, Ajay also spoke about the same in an interaction with a daily wherein he said that releasing a film on OTT enables the audience to watch it at the comforts of their home. The actor added that it gives them an alternate medium to consume new and superior content amid the pandemic.

