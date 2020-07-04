DRDO To Name Wards Of New Sardar Patel COVID-19 Hospital After Galwan Martyrs

In a novel initiative to honour the martyrs of Galwan valley violent faceoff, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to name the wards of the new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital, Delhi after the names of the martyrs, Technology Advisor to DRDO Chairman said.

20 brave Indian Army soldiers were martyred in the clash with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). But despite being overpowered with a ratio of 1:5 as reports say, the Indian Army gave a severe blow to the Chinese with 35 of its soldiers dead as per US Intelligence report and over 40 casualties according to intercepts as stated by ANI sources.

Chinese Communist regime faces backlash

The Chinese have even refused to acknowledge the casualty on their side, let alone be given the honour and deserving farewell to the fallen even as India has acknowledged the brave martyrs and gave them the guard of honour and salute for their services and martyrdom while protecting the sovereignty of the country.

Chinese Communist regime is facing a backlash for not honouring their fallen soldiers of Galwan valley clash and netizens on the Chinese social media have been sharing images of Indian Amry martyrs being laid down with respect they deserved as against the Chinese regime which chose to maintain secrecy over the casualty figure. Although Chinese mouthpiece Global Times has accepted casualty on the Chinese side but is unaware of the casualty number.

India has given its soldiers the well-deserved honour to the extent that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions and in many of his addresses to the nation spoke about the valour of the martyrs and paid tributes to them for their supreme sacrifice. He even visited Leh on July 3 to take stock of the situation himself and also visited the soldiers who are still recovering in the army hospital.

"My 130 crore citizens are proud of your valour and your bravery inspires us for a very long time. In the current situation in the world, there are discussions going on about the feats of India's brave soldiers. The world is analysing your valour, the heights of your sacrifice, the extent of your dedication," PM Modi said to the injured soldiers.

PM Modi added, "I have come here to only salute you. By seeing you, I gain inspiration to make India self-reliant and remember that 'India has never bowed to any nation, nor will it do so'. I am able to say such words due to valiant soldiers like you. I bow to you and the brave mothers who bore such warriors and gave them to protect the nation. Any praise of such brave mothers is less. I hope you all have a speedy recovery and rejoin duty soon."