VFX Team Of Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India’ Working From Home; Read Details Here

Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Ajay Devgn will be donning the role of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was then in charge of the Bhuj airport that created an airbase with the help of 300 women. In a recent interview with a leading portal, Naveen Paul, the VFX supervisor for Bhuj: The Pride Of India, revealed that almost 90% of the film has already been shot.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn To Play Gangster Karim Lala In SLB’s Next?

Bhuj: The Pride Of India VFX work going on

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Bhuj: The Pride Of India is a historically significant film. Naveen Paul recently spoke about how visual effects play an integral role in the storytelling. He added that every visual treat added to Bhuj: The Pride Of India helps to move the story forward. Naveen Paul also added that the Ajay Devgn starrer is designed in a way that each sequence looks seamless.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's Most Adorable Pictures With His Children, Nysa And Yug

Naveen Paul has previously also worked with Ajay Devgn on Shivaay which even won him the National Film Award for Best Special Effects. He has also been a part of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat. While talking about Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Naveen Paul said that this film is not visually spectacular compared to other period dramas. However, the VFX is being used to make the scenes seem like a real-life portrayal of everything that happened back in 1971 during the war.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn And Kajol’s Most Iconic Songs From The 90s

The makers of the Ajay Devgn starrer had to go back to 1971 and create the same era for the film. Naveen Paul also recalled how they had to go back in time and create the infrastructure for Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Naveen Paul also revealed that the war scenes in Bhuj: The Pride Of India will take the audience to the war field.

Naveen Paul also revealed that a team of almost 400 people have been working on the VFX of Bhuj: The Pride Of India from home. In addition to this, his team is also working on several other films. He revealed that a team of almost 300 from Mumbai and 100 from Hyderabad are currently working on the films. The VFX supervisor of Bhuj: The Pride Of India also revealed that the team is working on films like Sooryavanshi, Radhe, Ludo, The Big Bull, and Indian 2.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn Loves Water Very Much And These Pictures Are Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.