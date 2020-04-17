Ajay Devgn Loves Water Very Much And These Pictures Are Proof

Ajay Devgn is considered to be one of the top actors in the business today. He got married to fellow actor Kajol in 1999 and they have two beautiful children together - Nysa and Yug. On the personal front, Ajay Devgn is a doting father when it comes to matters of his children. He even posts their pictures on social media regularly. Ajay Devgn also loves the waters and here are some pictures that will prove the same to you.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's Fun Moments With 'Golmaal' Star Cast; See Photos

Ajay Devgn is a water person

1. Ajay Devgn took to social media a few months ago to celebrate Daughter’s Day. In the picture, one can see Devgn with both his children enjoying some quality time in the pool. The picture was from a few years ago as we can see a much younger Ajay Devgn and his children.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's Adorable Photos With Wife Kajol You Should Not Miss

2. Ajay Devgn clicked this picture from one of his past vacations. In the background, one can grab the view of scenic mountains against the waters. Ajay Devgn is seen with his wife, Kajol, and son, Yug in the photo.

3. The Singham actor took to social media to share this picture from one of his vacations with his family. In the picture, one can see Ajay Devgn in an infinity pool with his wife, Kajol, daughter Nysa and son Yug among the many others. However, what takes away our attention in the first look itself is the breathtaking view in the background.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's Memorable Throwback Pictures From The Sets Of 'Shivaay'

4. From the looks of it, this picture looks like it is from the same vacation. In the picture, Ajay Devgn and his family are seen having a gala time as they take a dip in the waters. The entire family is seen holding each other’s hands to form a circle as they lie to soak themselves.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's Movies Based On Freedom Fighters; See Full List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.