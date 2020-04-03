Ajay Devgn's Most Adorable Pictures With His Children, Nysa And Yug

Ajay Devgn is considered to be one of the most iconic actors in the business today. He got married to fellow actor Kajol in 1999 and they have two children together - Nysa and Yug. Ajay Devgn is a doting father when it comes to matters concerning his children and has even spoken about his bond with them on several occasions. Read on to know more about Ajay Devgn's photos with his children

Ajay Devgn’s photos with his children

1. Ajay Devgn shared this picture from his Diwali 2019 celebrations. In this one, he is seen holding hid daughter, Nysa and son, Yug in his arms. From the looks of it, it seems like the trio is enjoying the fireworks in the sky.

2. Ajay Devgn and his wife, Kajol shared this picture of Nysa and Yug from their childhood. The picture was from the time when Yug was only a few months old. Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa is holding her baby brother and gazing at his magical smile.

3. Ajay Devgn celebrated Daughter’s Day with this adorable picture of his children. In the caption, he even added, “Daughters should be celebrated every day, even more so TODAY”. The picture shows Ajay Devgn enjoying some quality pool time with his little ones.

4. Here's the Devgn family in one frame. Ajay Devgn shared this picture from his Diwali 2018 album. The picture features everyone including his daughter Nysa, son Yug and his wife Kajol. The family looks picture perfect and looks like they are having fun.

