Ajay Devgn Bribes Kapil Sharma To Promote 'Tanhaji', Latter Says, 'Corruption Everywhere'

With every film's release comes promotions, and no matter what Bollywood celebrities in the likes of Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan and others are often spotted on his sets of the Kapil Sharma Show. However, in a recent Instagram video, the ace-comedian can be asking his viewers to go give this film, a watch!

In the video, Kapil Sharma can be seen promoting Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji and how he's sure that it is going to be a great film, and one should not miss watching it. And while everything goes good, Ajay can be seen entering the frame wherein he asks the cameras to stop rolling and then goes ahead to bribe the ace-comedian, but all in good fun. Watch the video below-

Ajay Devgn tries to bribe Kapil Sharma

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is considered to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film is directed by Om Raut, and features Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in pivotal roles. The filmmakers of the movie have been releasing back-to-back posters of the film.

Ajay Devgn will be essaying the titular role of Tanhaji Malusare in the movie. The movie chronicles the inspiring story of the unsung warrior who fought bravely alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, who will essay the role of an antagonist in the film. Fans have shared their excitement to watch Ajay and Kajol together on the screen. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

