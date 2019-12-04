Ajay Devgn Gains Four Kilos In Four Days For Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and recently promoted the film Kolkata. The Omkara actor while interacting with the media revealed that he gained a lot of weight during his four-day stay in the city. Read on to know more about Ajay Devgn’s media interaction in Kolkata.

Ajay Devgn is leaving no stone unturned for promoting his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Tanhaji will mark Ajay Devgn’s 100th film in Bollywood. The Omkara actor was recently in Kolkata for promoting his film. During a media interaction, Ajay Devgn talked about how he gained four kilos of weight during his four days stay in the City of Joy.

Ajay Devgn has been shooting in Kolkata for his Maidan directed by Amit Sharma. When being asked about his shooting experience in Kolkata Ajay Devgn revealed that he is back in Kolkata after 13 years. He shot for Rituparno Ghosh’s Raincoat and Mani Ratnam’s Yuva in the city. He continued by stating that it feels great to back in the City of Joy. He then went on to state that he has gained four kilos in four days and he blames Kolkata sweets for the quick weight gain.

Ajay Devgn during the media interaction in Kolkata also spoke about once again working with Saif Ali Khan. He said that this is his third film with Saif after Kacche Dhaage and Omkara. It was a great working experience for both of us he added. Ajay Devgn plays the role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare in the film and Saif Ali Khan plays the role of the antagonist Uday Bhan. Ajay Devgn’s film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will present the Battle of Sinhagad that took place between Tanaji Malusare and Uday Bhan for the fort of Kondhana. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to release on January 10, 2020.

