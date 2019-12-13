Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's New Poster Has Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan Looking Fierce

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is considered to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film is directed by Om Raut, and features Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in pivotal roles. The filmmakers of the movie have been releasing back-to-back posters of the film. Speaking of which, once again today, December 13, 2019, Sharad Kelkar took to his Instagram to share another poster of the movie.

Also read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Song 'Maay Bhavani' Has Ajay Devgn And Kajol In Festive Mood

After the filmmakers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior shared various posters and glimpses of the film, fans and movie buffs got an idea about the cast of the film. The posters reveal that actors Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Padmavati Rao will be seen in supporting roles in the movie. Sharad Kelkar posted on his Instagram handle to share a fresh new poster from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In the poster shared, Ajay Devgn looks fierce, holding a sword in one hand and an arm shield in the other and behind him is Saif Ali Khan who is sporting an intense gaze. Check out the poster here.

Also read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Marathi Teaser Starring Ajat Devgn Releases; Watch Video

Ajay Devgn will be essaying the titular role of Tanhaji Malusare in the movie. The movie chronicles the inspiring story of the unsung warrior who fought bravely alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, who will essay the role of an antagonist in the film. Fans have shared their excitement to watch Ajay and Kajol together on the screen. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Alos read | Ajay Devgn Gains Four Kilos In Four Days For Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Also read | Ajay Devgn Roars In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's First Song Shankara Re Shankara

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.