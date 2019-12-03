Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior First Song Shankara Re Shankara Called Powerful By Fans

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar among other noteworthy actors. The movie is a historical period action film. Tanhaji is Ajay’s 100th film in the industry. Directed by Om Raut, it is said to show the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn. Earlier, the trailer of the film got a great response from the audiences. Now the first song from the film named Shankara Re Shankara is out. Check out the audience reaction to it.
Also | Ajay Devgn To "roar Like Never Before" In Shankara Re Shankara Song From Tanhaji
#Shankara - Powerful song, lavishly shot.. 👍👍 #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior https://t.co/Gy2JSl3ePW— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 3, 2019
As calm as Shankar, as exuberant as Tandav... #ShankaraReShankara what a track, what spirit... Congratulations @ajaydevgn and @itsBhushankumar you've done it again! #SaifAliKhan @TSeries #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior— Anand Pandit (@anandpandit63) December 3, 2019
#ShankaraReShankara— Aryan (@Aryan10828732) December 3, 2019
What an energetic song. Epic movie hogi tanhaji. Ajay sir has danced very well in this song. I just loved it. Now waiting for ra ra ra ra and song by ajay atul
#ShankaraReShankara simply spellbound. Magical 💥💥💥💥👌@ajaydevgn sir in top form👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/APb6clIWpi— nazia majid (@naziamajid1) December 3, 2019
#ShankaraReShankara looks outdated and Tanaji dancing ? Just no.— Drama@ueen (@Bolly_drama) December 3, 2019
Also Read | Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Trailer Reactions | Ajay Devgn Vs Saif Ali Khan
#ShankaraReShankara Waaah !!— ️💕LN KaVarBhyankar (@LN_ADsDevote) December 3, 2019
Slow poison hai dhire dhire asar karega !! Maja Aaagaya Yaaro !!
Beats in the music are phenomenal.@ajaydevgn 🔥 WONDERFUL 🔥#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior@itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @SharadK7 @TSeries @TanhajiFilm pic.twitter.com/r7Ue3MChJR
Ohhhh Man— Sohan Pawale_AD (@Sohanpawale1) December 3, 2019
What a song🔥🔥🔥Music & Lyrics awsome hain boss @ajaydevgn
Na na na TANHAJI ji ra ji ji#ShankaraReShankara
Saw #ShankaraReShankara from #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior... its a very catchy powerful devine song... majority of audience will like it, and Shiv bhakts like me will love it... well done team... #Ajaydevgn #ajaydevgn #saifalikhan #SaifAliKhan #Tanhaji pic.twitter.com/Z4A5gr5VgA— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 3, 2019
After watching #ShankaraReShankara doubt that this film #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior is going to less historical but more fictional.. why tanhaji is dancing in front of Udaybhan.— Rahul Pawde (@RahulPawde1) December 3, 2019
POWERFUL #Shankara !!! #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior— Kishan Gojiya (@K1shan_8) December 3, 2019
Also Read | Tanhaji: Full Cast Introduced By Ajay Devgn On Social Media; Check It Out
Also Read | Tanhaji Trailer Launch: Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan's Camaraderie Was A Treat For Fans
Shankara Re Shankara is sung and composed by Mehul Vyas. The lyrics of the song are written by Anil Verma. Ajay Devgn is seen in his fierce style performing light dance steps. Saif Ali Khan is also seen in the song sitting on his throne as Ajay dances in front of him. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to release on January 10, 2020.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.