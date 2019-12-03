The Debate
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior First Song Shankara Re Shankara Called Powerful By Fans

Bollywood News

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role. New song from the film Shankara Re Shankara is out. Check out fan reactions to the first song.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
tanhaji: the unsung warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar among other noteworthy actors. The movie is a historical period action film. Tanhaji is Ajay’s 100th film in the industry. Directed by Om Raut, it is said to show the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn. Earlier, the trailer of the film got a great response from the audiences. Now the first song from the film named Shankara Re Shankara is out. Check out the audience reaction to it.

Also | Ajay Devgn To "roar Like Never Before" In Shankara Re Shankara Song From Tanhaji

Shankara Re Shankara audience reactions

Also Read | Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Trailer Reactions | Ajay Devgn Vs Saif Ali Khan

 

Shankara Re Shankara song

Also Read | Tanhaji: Full Cast Introduced By Ajay Devgn On Social Media; Check It Out

Also Read | Tanhaji Trailer Launch: Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan's Camaraderie Was A Treat For Fans

About the song

Shankara Re Shankara is sung and composed by Mehul Vyas. The lyrics of the song are written by Anil Verma. Ajay Devgn is seen in his fierce style performing light dance steps.  Saif Ali Khan is also seen in the song sitting on his throne as Ajay dances in front of him. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to release on January 10, 2020.

 

 

Published:
