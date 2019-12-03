Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior First Song Shankara Re Shankara Called Powerful By Fans

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar among other noteworthy actors. The movie is a historical period action film. Tanhaji is Ajay’s 100th film in the industry. Directed by Om Raut, it is said to show the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn. Earlier, the trailer of the film got a great response from the audiences. Now the first song from the film named Shankara Re Shankara is out. Check out the audience reaction to it.

Shankara Re Shankara audience reactions

#ShankaraReShankara

What an energetic song. Epic movie hogi tanhaji. Ajay sir has danced very well in this song. I just loved it. Now waiting for ra ra ra ra and song by ajay atul — Aryan (@Aryan10828732) December 3, 2019

#ShankaraReShankara looks outdated and Tanaji dancing ? Just no. — Drama@ueen (@Bolly_drama) December 3, 2019

Ohhhh Man

What a song🔥🔥🔥Music & Lyrics awsome hain boss @ajaydevgn

Na na na TANHAJI ji ra ji ji#ShankaraReShankara — Sohan Pawale_AD (@Sohanpawale1) December 3, 2019

After watching #ShankaraReShankara doubt that this film #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior is going to less historical but more fictional.. why tanhaji is dancing in front of Udaybhan. — Rahul Pawde (@RahulPawde1) December 3, 2019

Shankara Re Shankara song

About the song

Shankara Re Shankara is sung and composed by Mehul Vyas. The lyrics of the song are written by Anil Verma. Ajay Devgn is seen in his fierce style performing light dance steps. Saif Ali Khan is also seen in the song sitting on his throne as Ajay dances in front of him. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to release on January 10, 2020.

