Ajay Devgn's Film With Nephew Aaman Devgan, Debutant Rasha Thadani Gets A Release Date

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, is set to make her highly anticipated Bollywood debut alongside renowned actor Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan. The film, an action-adventure directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is expected to hit theaters on February 9, 2024.

3 things you need to know

Aaman Devgan, and Rasha Thadani will mark their acting debut together.

It’s an action-adventure film directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thandani were spotted with director Abhishek Kapoor on various occasions.

Rasha Thadani and Aaman to debut in Bollywood

The upcoming movie, which remains untitled, is being produced by renowned producers Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. Rasha, the daughter of Raveena Tandon, had been making headlines for quite some time now due to the news of her Bollywood debut. The film is touted to have a unique blend of action and adventure. Meanwhile, Amaan Devgan has already garnered attention due to his connection with actor Ajay Devgn.

(Rasha Thadani is all set to make Bollywood debut with Aaman Devgan | Image: Rasha Thadani/Instagram)

Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan spotted at lunch

Recently, Rasha was spotted enjoying lunch with director Abhishek Kapoor and co-star Aaman Devgan at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. The trio even obliged the paparazzi by posing for photographs outside the eatery, adding fuel to the anticipation surrounding the film. Abhishek Kapoor is known for films like Rock On and Kai Po Che.

(Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan at lunch with Abhishek Kapoor | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Rasha, recently graduated from Mumbai's prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Her mother, Raveena, had taken to social media to share pictures from Rasha's graduation ceremony. She expressed her pride and joy in her daughter's accomplishment.