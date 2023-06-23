Mohit Malik To Make Bollywood Debut With Rasha Thadani In Abhishek Kapoor's Next?

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She will reportedly be launched by director Abhishek Kapoor along side Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn. If reports are to be believed, television actor Mohit Malik will be adding his name to the list of debutants in the same project.

Mohit Malik appears to be the next actor making his transition from world of television to the silver screen. Malik has reportedly bagged a role in director Abhishek Kapoor's next. If the news is true, it means Malik will be sharing screen space with Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn.



Kapoor is known for directing 2013 film Kai Po Che!. His next stand out work came with 2018 film Kedarnath. More recently, Kapoor has directed Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He is also known for directing the popular Rock On franchise and Fitoor. With such a diverse portfolio of work already behind him, one can expect Kapoor's next to provide a solid opportunity for the 3 debutants to showcase their acting talents.

(Mohit Malik may have bagged his Bollywood debut | Image: mohitmalik1113/Instagram)

Mohit Malik has already expanded his medium from just television, to having a few OTT projects in his kitty. The actor has also starred in a popular reality television show in which he made it to the top three. If news of the Abhishek Kapoor project turns out to be true, this may prove to be the actor's big Bollywood breakthrough.