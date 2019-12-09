Ajay Devgn: 5 Times When The 'Singham' Star Created Headlines In 2019

Ajay Devgn, who began his journey back in 1991 with the film Phool Aur Kaante, has been topping the charts in the Hindi cinema now. Devgn has come a long way in the industry and has never failed to express gratitude to his fans for their constant support. The actor who is not much of social savvy has managed to be the talk of the town, either with his movies, or his social contribution. Have a look at the times when Ajay Devgn created headlines in 2019.

Times when Ajay Devgn made news in 2019

1. This year, Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa got trolled after a photo of her visiting a temple in a cropped top went viral. Netizens on Twitter slammed the 16-year-old saying that she donned an inappropriate outfit at the temple. Devgn, who is known to be very possessive about his daughter, shunned the negativity while interacting with a news daily. He requested the paparazzi to leave his children alone and give them their space. Devgn was all over the internet, and his fans also lauded him for being a doting father.

2. In November, Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrated 22 years of their classic rom-com Ishq. Ajay shared a cute picture from the film and wrote an adorable caption for Kajol on Twitter. Reminiscing about their moments from the movie, the Singham actor posted a picture with the lyrics of a hit song from the movie. Ajay wrote “Neend churayi meri kisne o sanam? Tuneeeee @itsKajolD #22YearsOfIshq.” Ajay Devgn created headlines again, as the nation celebrated one of his best movies.

3. Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is creating headlines, as this project marks Ajay’s 100th movie in Hindi cinema. One of his fans congratulated him on social media by making illustrations on Ajay's on-screen iconic characters from his previously released hit films like Singham, Golmaal, Son of Sardaar, Drishyam, Shivaay, De De Pyaar De and many more. The video was all over the internet.

4. Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 3 completed eight years in November 2019, after which, the face of the Golmaal series Ajay Devgn, broke the news and confirmed the fifth installment to the popular franchise. Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and shared the news with a quirky poster signaling the number five. Fans gushed to share their excitement towards the movie.

5. Ajay Devgn, being a part of Rohit Shetty's film Simmba, was not confirmed until the release of the film. The entire team of Simmba kept the news a secret until the movie was out and fans witnessed one of the iconic scenes of Ajay and Ranveer in the movie. Ajay's signature cop entry in the film made headlines everywhere.

