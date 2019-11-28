"Ishq" Completes 22 Years At The Box-office, Here Are Best Scenes From The Movie

Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol who will be seen together in Tanhaji took to their respective social media handles to celebrate 22 years of their classic rom-com Ishq. Ajay shared a cute picture from the film and wrote an adorable caption for Kajol on Twitter. The two shared the silver screen with Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. The film was directed by Indra Kuma. Reminiscing about their moments from the movie, the Singham actor posted a picture with the lyrics of the hit song from the movie. Ajay wrote “Neend churayi meri kisne o sanam? Tuneeeee @itsKajolD #22YearsOfIshq.”
Neend churayi meri kisne o sanam? Tuneeeee @itsKajolD #22YearsOfIshq pic.twitter.com/BsL4sRPuK5— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 28, 2019
Kajol too did not hold back and gave an epic reply by sharing a picture from the film which shows her in deep sleep and captioned the post writing, “Tumhari neend churake, dekho main kitne chain se soyi hoon.”
Tumhari neend churake, dekho main kitne chain se soyi hoon 😂#22YearsOfIshq https://t.co/VRWfJdH0yi pic.twitter.com/RzqORgHl1E— Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 28, 2019
The other lead of the movie Juhi Chawla also took to Instagram to post about it and added a picture from the film wherein all the lead actors of the film are seen posing together. Juhi captioned the post writing, “Nostalgia...It travels in many forms, on a song, in a scent or in photographs 22 years of Ishq!! #Ishq #22YearsOfIshq.”
