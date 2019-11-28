"Ishq" Completes 22 Years At The Box-office, Here Are Best Scenes From The Movie

Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol who will be seen together in Tanhaji took to their respective social media handles to celebrate 22 years of their classic rom-com Ishq. Ajay shared a cute picture from the film and wrote an adorable caption for Kajol on Twitter. The two shared the silver screen with Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. The film was directed by Indra Kuma. Reminiscing about their moments from the movie, the Singham actor posted a picture with the lyrics of the hit song from the movie. Ajay wrote “Neend churayi meri kisne o sanam? Tuneeeee @itsKajolD #22YearsOfIshq.”

Also Read | Ishq: Best Songs Of The Ajay Devgn-Kajol-Aamir Khan Romantic Comedy

Kajol too did not hold back and gave an epic reply by sharing a picture from the film which shows her in deep sleep and captioned the post writing, “Tumhari neend churake, dekho main kitne chain se soyi hoon.”

Also Read | Shane Nigam's Troubles Mount; Producers' Association Bans Ishq Actor, Cancels Two Movies

The other lead of the movie Juhi Chawla also took to Instagram to post about it and added a picture from the film wherein all the lead actors of the film are seen posing together. Juhi captioned the post writing, “Nostalgia...It travels in many forms, on a song, in a scent or in photographs 22 years of Ishq!! #Ishq #22YearsOfIshq.”

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Gets This Hilarious Response From Wife Kajol As They Celebrate 22 Years Of Ishq

As the film marks 22 years since its release, here are some of the best scenes from the movie:

1) The pipe-cutting scene

2) When Amir became Ajay's dad

Also Read | #22YearsOfIshq Trends With Juhi Chawla's Nostalgic Tweet About Ishq

3) The most "put together" statue

Also Read | Ishq: Best Songs Of The Ajay Devgn-Kajol-Aamir Khan Romantic Comedy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.