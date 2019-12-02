Ajay Devgn Gives Big Hint To Fans About His Appearance In Sooryavanshi

Singham fans went crazy when Ajay Devgn made a special appearance in Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Once again he will be doing a special appearance in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. According to the reports, in the movie, Ranveer will feature as Simmba and Ajay Devgn as Singham have shot for a special sequence in Sooryavanshi. The trio has shot for the sequence in Hyderabad along with the filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Ajay gives a glimpse of his cameo in Sooryavanshi:

Ajay informed the fans that the sequence in Sooryavanshi will be similar to the one in Simmba. In an interview with a media portal, Ajay Devgn said that expect what you saw in Simmba. He also shared that he had fun shooting with his Suhaag co-star. The actor further added that he shares an old friendship with Akshay and they have known each other for a very long time. He said that they spent time remembering the old days when they used to keep pulling each other's legs and had fun.

Sooryavanshi will feature Akshay in the prominent role, while Katrina Kaif will play his lady love on the silver screen. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020. On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will soon hit the silver screen with his Good Newwz that is slated to release on December 27, 2019. The movie will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani as the main leads. He will also star in Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey and the much-hyped 'roller coaster spy ride' Bell Bottom among others scheduled for the upcoming years.

While Ajaya Devgn will feature in a period historical drama Tanhaji. The movie is all set to the screens on January 10 next year, in 2020. The movie is a biographical period drama film based on the life of legendary Tanaji Malusare. Directed by Om Raut, the movie will be starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

