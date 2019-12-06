Ajay Devgn's Diverse On-screen Roles Which Proves He Is Great In Every Genre

Ajay Devgn is one of the veteran actors of Bollywood who recently scored a century at the box office with his latest venture Tnhaji: An Unsung Warrior. The actor has done a plethora of roles ranging from serious to humorous and action. He kickstarted his journey in Bollywood with Phool Aur Kaante and also received a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Hence, here are the different shades of Ajay Devgn:

1) U Me Aur Hum

Ajay, not only was the lead actor in U Me Aur Hum, but also directed the film and marked his debut in Bollywood as a director with this film. The film also stars his wife Kajol in the film and it was their seventh film together. Ajay plays the role of Kajol's husband in the movie who is suffering from Alzheimers.

2) Singham

Ajay Devgn as Singham played the character of a gritty, truthful and a no-nonsense cop came out as a winner amongst the audience. The attitude Devgn carries throughout the film as a fierce cop is undoubtedly commendable. The collaboration of Rohit Shetty- Devgn has always proved to be effective at the box-office and Singham was no exception as there were two instalments of the film too were made titled Singham 2 and Singham 3, both starring Ajay Devgn.

3) Golmaal

Ajay also knows how to entertain his audiences with his funny roles which he has played in all the instalments of the Golmaal franchise. Ajay has been a constant member of the Golmaal team which is also directed by Rohit Shetty.

4) Dilwale

Apart from action and humour, Ajay has also aced the art of romance. Dilwale is a classic example of an action romance which was thoroughly loved by the audiences. It was one of the stepping stones of Ajay's career which has contributed to his long-lasting career.

