Ajay Devgn Roars In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's First Song Shankara Re Shankara

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol in pivotal roles. Actors Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Padmavati Rao and many others will also be seen in the film. The historical periodic drama is Ajay’s 100th film in the industry. Helmed by Om Raut, it is said to chronicle the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn. Earlier, the trailer and posters of the film saw a massive response from the audience. On December 3, the makers of the film released the first song from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior titled Shankara Re Shankara.

Shankara Re Shankara song released

The trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on November 19. According to the reviews of the visual, the trailer created quite a stir amongst the audience. It has intrigued fans to watch Ajay Devgn and Kajol on-screen together. After releasing multiple posters from the film, the makers of the flick have released the first song titled Shankara Re Shankara on Tuesday, December 3. In the song, Ajay Devgn can be seen dancing like never before. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan enjoys the scenario while sitting on the throne. The song involves a humongous crew and is shot in a very synchronised manner. Shankara Re Shankara has hit 32K views within ten minutes of its release. Watch the video here.

Ajay Devgn will be essaying the titular role of Tanhaji Malusare in the movie. The movie chronicles the inspiring story of the unsung warrior who fought bravely alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj. It stars Saif Ali Khan, who will essay the role of an antagonist in the film. Fans have shared their excitement to watch the three popular stars in a new avatar. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

