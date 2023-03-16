Ajay Devgn Has Hilarious Response To Fan's Question On Son Yug's Bollywood Debut

Singham star Ajay Devgn connected with his fans on Twitter ahead of the release of his action film Bholaa. He hosted a Q&A session with his followers and asked them to accompany their questions with the hashtag 'Ask Bholaa'. The actor gave a witty response to a question about his 12-year-old son Yug Devgn's Bollywood debut.

Announcing the Q&A session, Ajay wrote, “Taking a break from promotions. Have some interesting questions for me? Ask away #AskBholaa." Soon, his followers began shooting some interesting questions. Most of the tweets the actor answered were about his upcoming movie Bholaa. Read the tweets here:

30 March ko, aapke nazdeeki cinema ghar mein! https://t.co/27xbhxw5Yp — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2023

Aapke pyaar ka aur bike stunts ka! https://t.co/PScnmhNZcp — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2023

Bholaa mein kya kya split hoga woh toh movie dekh ke hi pata chalega ;) https://t.co/zMPQuzkigA — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2023

One of the twitter users asked the Runway 34 actor about the launch his son Yug in the movie business. Ajay had a funny reply to the question.

Launch ka pata nahi, abhi toh woh sahi time pe lunch karle wahi badi baat hai https://t.co/w5MvKyECph — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2023

Along with starring in the movie, Ajay is also directing his upcoming movie Bholaa. One of his Twitter followers asked if it is tougher to act or to direct the movie. To this the actor replied, "answering the question is the toughest."

Iss sawaal ka jawaab dena… https://t.co/YdsRB908PX — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2023

In the Q&A session, a follower asked the Drishyam actor why he has been doing all recent movies with Tabu. Ajay that it was because her dates were available.

Dates mil gaye uske 🤝 https://t.co/rxJnQYpiMM — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2023

Ever since Bholaa was announced, speculations have been raised around the movie having cameo roles. A Twitter user asked Ajay about the same. He gave a cryptic response.

Maine bhi aisa hi kuch suna hai 🧐 https://t.co/M65yYa9n45 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2023

About Bholaa

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa is scheduled to release on March 30. He is also co-producing and directing the movie. It is the remake of the Tamil action thriller Kaithi. Along with Ajay, Bholaa also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao.



Ajay Devgn to return as Singham

Reports of Singham Again hitting the floors by the end of this year have been doing rounds. Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh put speculations to rest and revealed that the movie is set to get a Diwali 2024 release. His Tweet read “AJAY DEVGN - ROHIT SHETTY: ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’ ON DIWALI 2024… #SinghamAgain - the third part in #RohitShetty’s super-successful #Singham franchise - to release on #Diwali2024… #AjayDevgn returns as #BajiraoSingham… Starts July 2023.”

Ajay will also be seen in Maidaan, which is inspired by the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.