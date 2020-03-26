Ajay Devgn's Most Adorable Pictures With Daughter Nysa

Ajay Devgn is widely considered to be one of the most popular personalities in Bollywood. Ajay Devgn has been in the limelight for years and is considered to be one of the most celebrated icons in Bollywood. The actor has featured in several super hit movies like Drishyam, Singham, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and many more.

Apart from his excellent acting skills, the actor is also a great father to his children and Ajay Devgn's Instagram is quite the proof. Here are some of the most adorable pictures of Ajay Devgn with his daughter, Nysa. Read ahead to know:

Ajay Devgn's most adorable clicks with his daughter

Ajay Devgn's photos with daughter, Nysa give fans some really important father-daughter goals. The two look adorable in the pictures shared by the actor. Along with Ajay Devgn sporting some stunning outfits, Nysa can also be seen donning some great outfits. From sporting casual outfits to slaying in traditional attires, the two look beautiful.

In the first picture above, Ajay Devgn has shared an adorable picture with his daughter and thanked his fans for wishing her on her birthday. In the second picture, Ajay Devgn can be seen posing with daughter along with Kajol and son. This was shared on the occasion of Diwali.

