Ajay Devgn Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Aamir Khan, Calls Him 'lucky Mascot'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday on March 14, 2020. Many Bollywood celebs have wished the actor on his social media. Among these, was the Tanhaji actor, Ajay Devgn who posted a lovely tweet to wish Aamir.

Ajay Devgn's birthday wish for Aamir Khan

Earlier, Tanhaji actor Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account to post a sweet wish for the birthday boy. Apparently, Aamir is his and Kajol's lucky mascot and he referred to it in his post too. Here's what he wrote:

Aamir you are Kajol & my lucky mascot. Happy returns of today😊@aamir_khan — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2020

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Runs Successfully At BO Even After 2 Months, Here's The Total Profit

Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn had worked together in Ishq. Although the movie also starred Kajol and Juhi Chawla, Ajay and Aamir's chemistry as best friends was what stuck in the minds of audience it seems.

During the release of Ajay Devgn's 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Aamir Khan had joined the special screening of the movie. Ajay had posted a video of stills where Aamir can be seen attending the screening of Ajay's previous films. He also called Aamir Khan as his "lucky charm" in the post and mentioned in the caption that after Golmaal Again and Total Dhamaal, both of them are watching the screening of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior together again.

Also Read: 'Baaghi 3' Breaks Records In Gujarat, Surpasses 'Tanhaji' And 'Dabangg 3' Collections

In other news, Aamir Khan has missed his birthday tradition this year as the actor has reportedly flown out to Amritsar to complete the shooting of his upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan's birthday tradition includes him cutting a cake in the presence of media below his house. However, he was spotted at the airport two days ago along with his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star, Kareena Kapoor.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Misses Birthday Tradition For 2020 Because Of THIS Reason

For those eager for Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects and news, the actor his riding high on the phenomenal success of his latest box office release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie was Ajay's home production and also starred his real-life wife, Kajol as Tanhaji's wife.

Ajay is currently busy shooting for his cameo in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. Besides this, he will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, RRR and Golmaal 5.

Also Read: 'Tanhaji': Ajay Devgn-starrer Beats 'Dangal', 'Sanju','Tiger Zinda Hai' For THIS Feat

Also Read: After Clash & Contrasting Fortunes, 'Tanhaji' & 'Chhapaak' To Share THIS Commonality

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.