Ajay Devgn's Children's Reaction To 'Tanhaji' Trailer Will Melt Your Heart

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all geared up for the release of his upcoming flick Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sharma in prominent roles. This Om Raut-directorial is one of the most anticipated films this year.

Besides, Kajol and Ajay will be collaborating for this movie after a long time. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s songs have gained a great response from the fans. Moreover, the makers of this movie are doing lots of efforts to promote this film.

Nysa and Yug's reaction to Tanhaji: The unsung Warrior's trailer

Recently, in an interview, Ajay Devgn revealed how his children reacted after watching the trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The De De Pyaar De actor said that both his kids, Nysa and Yug loved the trailer and are quite excited about the release of his upcoming movie.

The actor’s fans also could not contain their excitement and showered their love on social media.

Ajay sir ki Dialogue Delivery 👌 #TanhajiTrailer2 — Pabitra Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior (@BigAdianPabitra) December 16, 2019

Ajay sir, aapne ish desh ko TANHAJI ke baare me bataya.

Main North Indian hun, aur sach me ish movie se pehle mein TANHAJI ke bare kuch nahi Janta tha.

Thank you so much for presenting us an unseen warrior. — Yashvir Singh (@yashvirktl) December 21, 2019

Also read: Ajay Devgn Meets His Lucky Charm Before The Release Of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Also read: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: Abhishek Bachchan Awed By Process Of Creating The '3D VFX Marvel'

Also read: Saif Ali Khan Sports A "mad" Look In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's BTS Video | WATCH

Also read: Ajay Devgn Shares A Powerful Dialogue Promo From 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', See Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.