Ajay Devgn's Children's Reaction To 'Tanhaji' Trailer Will Melt Your Heart

Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn's children Yug and Nysa recently witnessed the trailer of his upcoming movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Read about their reaction.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
ajay devgn

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all geared up for the release of his upcoming flick Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sharma in prominent roles. This Om Raut-directorial is one of the most anticipated films this year.

Besides, Kajol and Ajay will be collaborating for this movie after a long time. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s songs have gained a great response from the fans. Moreover, the makers of this movie are doing lots of efforts to promote this film.

Nysa and Yug's reaction to Tanhaji: The unsung Warrior's trailer

Recently, in an interview, Ajay Devgn revealed how his children reacted after watching the trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The De De Pyaar De actor said that both his kids, Nysa and Yug loved the trailer and are quite excited about the release of his upcoming movie.

The actor’s fans also could not contain their excitement and showered their love on social media.

 

 

 Also read: Ajay Devgn Meets His Lucky Charm Before The Release Of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

 Also read: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: Abhishek Bachchan Awed By Process Of Creating The '3D VFX Marvel'

Also read: Saif Ali Khan Sports A "mad" Look In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's BTS Video | WATCH

Also read: Ajay Devgn Shares A Powerful Dialogue Promo From 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', See Video

 

 

Published:
BEN LAUGHLIN FOR BRISBANE HEAT BBL