Ajay Devgn's Movies That Are Rated Lower Than 7 On IMDb

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently celebrated the success of his 100th film in his three-decade career in the industry. He has appeared in movies of different genres, from romance, action, to comedy. Devgn has proved his mettle and inspired millions of people, who appreciate his acting skills. Besides his high-rated movies, Ajay Devgn has also starred in several not-so-acclaimed films. Therefore, we have listed some of the actor’s films which are rated lower than 7 on IMDb:

Ajay Devgn’s movies rated lower than 7 on IMDb:

1. Ishq

Helmed by Indra Kumar, Ishq stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. This romantic-comedy-drama film revolves around two rich industrialists who deceive their children to prevent them from marrying their love interests. Devgn plays Ajay in the film and falls head over heels in love with Kajal (Kajol). While the first half of the film is filled with hilarious pranks, the second half features heartbreak, melodrama and finally the reunion of lovers. Ishq has received 6.9 on IMDb.

2. De De Pyaar De

De De Pyaar De is directed by Akiv Ali and stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tabu in the lead roles. This romantic comedy film revolves around a 50-year old man Ashish (Devgn), who falls in love with a 26-year old Ayesha (Singh). He lives away from his family and has not divorced his wife Manju (Tabu). To take her permission for marriage, Ashish visits his hometown with Ayesha, who discovers that his children are of her age. Therefore, problems start to appear as he lies about Ayesha and calls her his secretary. De De Pyaar De is rated 6.6 on IMDb.

3. Singham

Singham is directed by Rohit Shetty and features kajal Aggarwal alongside Devgn. This cop action drama revolves around Inspector Bajirao Singham, an honest officer, who gets transferred to another town. However, the town is controlled by a gangster whom he humiliated before. Therefore, the gangster plans to seek vengeance using his power and attempts to bring him down. Singham is rated 6.8 on IMDb.

4. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

Released in 1998, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha is a remake of the 1955 Hollywood movie, French Kiss. Directed by Anees Bazmee, this romantic flick stars Kajol and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. It revolves around an NRI Sanjana (Kajol), who flies from Paris to India for her fiancé, who is on the verge of leaving her for someone else. On her way, she befriends her co-passenger Shekhar, who she did not know is a criminal. However, the duo fall in love with each other. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha is rated 6.7 on IMDb.

