'Baaghi 3' Starring Tiger Shroff Beats Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' At BO

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. Released in January, it is the highest-grossing film till now with more than ₹275 crores, as per reports. But now it seems like that Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh has beaten Tanhaji at the box office. Read to know more.

Baaghi 3 beats Tanhaji

According to reports, Baaghi 3 has overruled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office in several states. Baaghi 3 has passed the lifetime buzz of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in a few circuits in India and in just 11 days of its release. See below for the state-wise collection by a leading online portal.

Assam

Baaghi 3 - 2,40,00,000

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 1,28,00,000

Tamil Nadu / Kerala

Baaghi 3 - 2,06,00,000

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - 1,80,00,000

Odisha

Baaghi 3 - 2,19,00,000

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - 1,88,00,000

While Baaghi 3 has overtaken Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in several states, the overall collection of Tanhaji is much higher than Baaghi 3 till now. Baaghi 3 was released in early March and gained mix reviews. The movie was performing well at the box office and minted ₹92 crores with an expectation to touch the ₹100 crore mark. However, Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic led to shutting down of theatres which affected its business. If the makers re-release the film then there might be a boost in the collections.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is directed by Om Raut. Set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn, who was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, played by Sharad Kelkar. Saif Ali Khan portrays the character of Uday Bhan, commander of Mughal army. Kajol is playing the role of Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanaji Malusare.

Baaghi 3 is a high octane action flick helmed by Ahmed Khan. Tiger Shroff stars as Ronnie for the third time in the franchise. The films a man who goes on a bloody rampage to save his kidnapped brother. Shraddha Kapoor plays Siya while Ritiesh Deshmukh plays Vikram, Tiger Shroff's love interest and brother, respectively.

