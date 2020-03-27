Ajay Devgn’s Adorable Pictures With His Son Yug Are Unmissable

Ajay Devgn is inevitably one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood. But Ajay Devgn is also known to be a loving family man. Ajay Devgn is a dutiful husband to wife Kajol as well as a doting father to his children Nysa and Yug.

Also Read: Baaghi 3' Starring Tiger Shroff Beats Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' At BO

Ajay Devgn does not shy away from letting the world know that his life revolves around his kids. Ajay Devgn often takes to his social media to share some beautiful pictures with his children. These pictures of Ajay Devgn with his adorable son Yug is simply unmissable.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's Critically Acclaimed Movies That Fans Could Check Out

Here are some of the adorable pictures of Ajay Devgn with son Yug

Daddy Love

Ajay Devgn is the ultimate doting father in this beautiful picture. Ajay Devgn can be seen posing with his children Yug and Nysa in this lovely picture. However, Yug looking up at his father and sister is inevitably stealing the show. Check out the picture.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn Ups His Social Media Game And These Pics With Other Celebs Are Proof

First swimming lessons

Ajay can be seen swimming in the pool in this adorable throwback picture with his muchkins. While fans can see a much younger Nysa, a tiny Yug can be seen nestled against his fathers' arms. The picture is truly making way for an endearing sight. Check out the picture.

Daddy's little boy

The Singham actor can be seen striking a pose with his son in what looks like a prayer meeting. Yug can be seen following his fathers' footsteps in the picture. The Tanhaji actor's caption is also heartwarming where he calls it a joy to watch his son grow up. Check out the picture.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.