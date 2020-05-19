Ajay Devgn's Movies With Karisma Kapoor You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Ajay Devgn is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Devgn was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi co-starring Akshay Kumar. Some of the most popular movies of Ajay Devgn include Phool Aur Kaante; his debutant movie, Naajayaz, Zakhm, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lajja, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Deewangee, Gangaajal, Khakee, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Singham.

Ajay Devgn has worked with several prominent actors in Bollywood, including Karisma Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor has also delivered stellar performances in movies including Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Fiza, Zubeidaa, Biwi No. 1, and Shakti: The Power. Apart from being known for her outstanding performances in movies, Karisma Kapoor is also known for fashion sense and style. Both Devgn and Kapoor have worked together in some movies. With all that said now, here are some of the most popular movies of Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor.

Ajay Devgn's movies with Karisma Kapoor

Jigar

This movie is helmed by Farouq Siddique and features Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor in prominent roles. This film which got released in the year 1992 was successful at the box-office. Apart from the storyline, the soundtrack from the movie was also a major hit, especially Pyar Ke Kagaz, which proved to be the most successful hit. The plot revolves around the story of a man who sets out to avenge the death of his sister.

Sangram

Directed and produced by Lawrence D'Souza, this movie features Ajay Devgn, Karisma Kapoor, Ayesha Jhulka, and Amrish Puri in key roles. The 1993 movie features Ajay Devgn playing the role of Raja S. Singh Kanwar and Karisma Kapoor as Madhu S. Singh. The plot revolves around the story of two men, who are enemies but plan to get their children married, who are friends with each other. However, things do not go as planned.

Shaktiman

Helmed by K. C. Bokadia and produced by Suresh Bokadia, this film features Ajay Devgn, Karisma Kapoor, Mukesh Khanna and Kulbhusham Kharbanda in prominent roles. The 1993 film narrates the story of two boys who get switched at birth and how things turn out when their parents learn the truth after the kids grow up. Ajay Devgn portrayed the role of Amar and Karisma Kapoor portrayed the role of Priya in the movie.

