Ajay Devgn's Memorable Dialogues From 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai'

Ajay Devgn is widely praised by critics for his versatility as an actor. He kickstarted his journey in Bollywood with Phool Aur Kaante, that got released in 1991. He is widely known for his 'macho man' look in the movies, especially back during the 90s. Talking about his dialogues, the actor has time and again given the audience some memorable dialogues.

Apart from his fashion sense and acting skills, he is also known for his power-packed dialogues in several movies. In one of his movies, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai he received high praise from critics for his performance. Here are Ajay Devgn's best dialogues from the gangster movie:

Ajay Devgn's best dialogues from Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

Dua main yaad rakhna

The dialogue from this thriller-drama gained immense love and a positive response from the audience. Sultan Mizra helps a woman along the streets who is financially weak. He appreciated her saying that whenever he meets her something good happens in his life. He lends her money and asks her not to worry and says this dialogue.

Main un cheezon ki smuggling karta hoon, jinki ijaazat sarkar nahi deti ... un cheezon ki nahi, jinki ijaazat zameer nahi deta

Fans very well remember this iconic dialogue of Ajay Devgn from Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. Sultan Mizra learns about the fact that there are drugs in the boxes and destroys it by burning them. He finds the idea to be contradicting to his ideas and hence burns them.

Jaise tu hua tha...upar waale ki dua see thodi mehnat see..aur bahut sari lagan se.

This is yet another popular dialogue of Ajay Devgn from the flick that fans loved to listen to. Ajay Devgn's character tries to explain the hard work and determination needed in one's life. He tries to relate the same with the effort needed to bring a new child in this world.

