Ajay Devgn And Kajol's 'Tanhaji': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, released in January 2020, is directed by Om Raut and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles. The biographical period action film is based on the story of Tanhaji, who is a Maratha warrior, and depicts the way he reclaims Kondana after the Mughal's invade the fort. Here are some of the most interesting trivia about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Interesting trivia on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The movie marks the fourth collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan after Kachche Dhaage (1999), LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006).

A couple of fighting scenes between Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn in the climax were orchestrated and supervised by professional German technicians.

In an interview, Ajay Devgn revealed that if the audience watched the movie in 2D, they would enjoy only half. He further went on to explain that the movie was designed using 3D technology, that is not used by many Indian and Hollywood flicks.

The movie marked the directorial debut of Om Raut in the Hindi film industry.

The movie's release date clashed with two other movies titled Chappak and Darbar, on January 10, 2020.

This was the 100th movie of Ajay Devgn.

The movie got dubbed in the Marathi language and was released on the very same day.

Prasanna Ketkar, who essays a small role in the movie, has already depicted the role of Subhedar Tanhaji Malusare in one of the TV serials, titled Raja Shivchhatrapati.

This was the second collaborative project of Saif Ali Khan and Luke Kenny after working together with the highly popular Netflix web series titled Sacred Games (2018).

