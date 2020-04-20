Kajol's 'Ishq': Interesting Trivia About The Romantic-drama Film

Ishq, a romantic-comedy flick, got released in the year 1997. The movie is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Gordhan Tanwani. The film features Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Kajol in prominent roles. The movie revolves around the story of two men named Ranjit (Sadashiv Amrapurkar) and Harbansal (Dalip Tahil) who want their kids, Ajay (Ajay Devgn) and Madhu (Madhu) to get married to each other. However, they both fall in love with different people. Kajol plays the role of Kajal in the movie. Read on to know some of the most interesting trivia on the romantic-comedy:

Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who are now a married couple, first met each other on the sets of Ishq.

The movie had a massive budget but still was a huge blockbuster at the time.

Aamir Khan and Kajol, after collaborating on Ishq, later worked together for the 2006 flick titled Fanaa.

Ishq marks the only film where Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn collaborated together to date.

Ishq remains to be the last movie where Aamir Khana and Juhi Chawla collaborated.

This is the only film that portrays Kajol and Juhi Chawla together. They were among the most popular lead actors of their generation.

Ajay Devgn and Juhi Chawla had collaborated in Naajayaz (1994) before working with each other in Ishq.

Karisma Kapoor was initially offered to essay the role of Kajal but she later declined the offer.

Initially, Madhuri Dixit was offered the role that was played by Juhi Chawla.

It is the only movie where Aamir Khan has collaborated with both Kajol and Ajay Devgn.

Sharad Kapoor was offered the role that was portrayed by Ajay Devgn at one point.

