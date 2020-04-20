Kajol's 'Ishq': Interesting Trivia About The Romantic-drama Film

Quick links:
Ishq, a romantic-comedy flick, got released in the year 1997. The movie is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Gordhan Tanwani. The film features Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Kajol in prominent roles. The movie revolves around the story of two men named Ranjit (Sadashiv Amrapurkar) and Harbansal (Dalip Tahil) who want their kids, Ajay (Ajay Devgn) and Madhu (Madhu) to get married to each other. However, they both fall in love with different people. Kajol plays the role of Kajal in the movie. Read on to know some of the most interesting trivia on the romantic-comedy:
