Ananya Panday's Cute And Chic Look Will Make Your Heart Race

Bollywood has seen many young celebrities making their debut in the past few years. From Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, many celebrities' performance has been very well appreciated by the audience as well as critics. One of these is Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday who has also made it to this list. She marked her debut in Student of the Year 2 which was the second instalment of the Student of the Year franchise. In the movie, Ananya was seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff and also Tara Sutaria.

The Student of the Year 2 actor is always seen giving her fans major fashion goals. The actor seems to pull off the cutest outfits effortlessly. Recently, Ananya shared pictures on her social media where she was seen wearing a cropped graphic white tee which she knotted on one side. She paired the top with a high waisted wrap-around skirt. The main highlight about this outfit was the print on this skirt. The skirt was pink in colour and had mini red heart prints on it. The ruffles on the hemline of the skirt made her fans fall in love with the outfit.

Here is the picture

21-year-old actor Ananya Panday styled her outfit with a messy low ponytail, filled in eyebrows, glossy lip, dewy makeup and nude strappy tie-up heels. Ananya's look is filled with spunk and her fans are all for it. Even the hairstyle and the makeup was loved by her fans. The fans also commented saying that the entire look is fuss-free and easy-going which makes it a very pretty picture. The fans were flooding the picture with comments mainly the ones with heart emojis, which clearly proves that the fans are totally in love with Ananya's look.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the movie, the 21-year-old actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on December 6 this year.

