Ajay Devgn Has Special Plans For Yug's 10th Birthday, Kajol & Nysa Not Part Of Guest-list

The COVID-19 lockdown has hampered many birthday celebrations this year. However, Ajay Devgn wants to make sure that his son Yug's 10th birthday is something special despite the pandemic. But it seems that mother Kajol and sister Nysa will not be joining in the celebrations. Read on:

According to reports of Mid-Day, Ajay Devgn has special plans to ring in his son Yug's 10th birthday. The father-son duo will be heading to their Panvel farmhouse. A source revealed to the daily portal that Ajay has been taking care of Yug amidst working on a few of his banner projects like Bhuj: The Pride of India.

As per the reports of the source, Ajay Devgn wants to arrange something special for the toddler's 10th birthday and also invited relatives to their farmhouse as well. He has also ordered Yug's favourite cake and organised some more surprises to celebrate the special day.

Kajol and Nysa to be MIA from birthday celebrations?

However, Kajol and Nysa won't be attending Yug's 10th birthday party. The reason being that they have flown out to Singapore since Nysa's college has resumed classes. The latter was home during the pandemic but now that her classes have begun, Kajol accompanied her and will stay with her for a few months since they don't want Nysa to be alone in a foreign in the midst of a pandemic.

According to the source's reports to Mid-Day, this is the first time that Kajol will be missing Yug's birthday. However, she will be attending the celebration via video call. Ajay has also kept his work commitments to the minimum to take care of Yug.

In other news, Ajay Devgn is currently busy with the post-production of his home banner productions. He is also simultaneously working on two other scripts. His next projects on the silver screen include Bhuj: The Pride of India, Gangubai Kathiwadi, RRR, Maidaan and Golmal 5. Ajay Devgn was last seen on the silver screen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which minted huge numbers at the box office.

On the other hand, Kajol's last silver screen venture was also Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where she played the wife of the titular hero portrayed by Ajay Devgn. Her next movie to release was Sasi Lalitha which was supposed to hit the theatres in November 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the release date has not been confirmed yet. Kajol will voice the character of Angie in an animated remake of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which is called Koochie Koochie Hota Hai.

