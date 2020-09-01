Kajol Jets Off To Singapore To Stay With Daughter Nysa As She Resumes College Amid COVID

With the ongoing pandemic, the daily lifestyle of the people that was slogging behind is slowing coming back on track. With the lockdown norms being relaxed in the country, people have started resuming work. According to the latest reports by Mumbai Mirror, Bollywood’s ace actress Kajol has jetted off to Singapore to be by her daughter Nysa's side. Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter is studying in Singapore and has resumed college.

According to the reports, the couple wanted their daughter to neither miss out on college nor live alone given the harsh situation. One of the sources of the publication informed that Nysa is studying at the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore, and the Bollywood couple doesn't want their daughter to miss out on studies. Apart from this, they did not even want Nysa to be alone in a foreign country in the midst of an ongoing pandemic. As a result, the source informed that the Dilale actress has accompanied her daughter there. At last, the sources reportedly revealed that the actress will stay in Singapore for the next few months. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and his son Yug will be back home in India. At last, the source added that in 2018, the couple bought a plush apartment in the city to make their stay more comfortable.

Sometime back, the actress shared a thought-provoking post on social media while marking the Women’s Equality Day. The day which is marked every year on August 26 is celebrated to acknowledge women’s advancements toward equality with men. In the post, the actress shared a picture with her husband and actor Ajay Devgn along with her team while motivating them to create an impact in the world with their wisdom. In the post, the actress wrote that it's time that people should take the opportunity of this special occasion as an opportunity to impart wisdom in the children, that girls and boys stand equal on all grounds. At last, she concluded the post with hashtags, “#GenderEquality #Superhumans.”According to reports, several women's organizations celebrate this day all over the country and work hard to provide equal opportunities to women in education and employment.

