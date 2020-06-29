Kajol And Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Devgn Speaks About Attention & Self Discovery

Nysa Devgn has already begun to garner attention from several fans all over social media. The star kid has become a popular social media celebrity and often interacts with her fans. Her social media handles currently are private and hence Nysa Devgn has managed to keep her online presence restricted to a few people only. However, according to a news portal, she recently spoke about her life as a star kid and several other things in general.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter speaks about fame

During the lockdown season, Nysa Devgn was seen in a video titled Quarantine Tapes, on a private account, in which she discusses her life and opens up about the fame that surrounds her already. The video shows a montage of paparazzi shots and childhood videos of the star kid. It also highlights some noticeable moments from her childhood with her parents Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The video itself starts off with Nysa Devgn admitting that she is still trying to discover who she really is.

The star kid seemed adamant on full disclosure of oneself, as heard in the video. Further on Nysa spoke how a person at her age discovers several things. She added that at her age she is learning something new about herself every day.

Further on, Nysa Devgn said that self-discovery is something that she feels is the most important part of being a teenager. The star kid added that it is this period where one needs to stay in a constant state of self-improvement. Later on, Nysa spoke about the attention she has been getting over the years for simply being a star kid. Nysa Devgn said that despite the fact that her parents get a lot of attention, she grew up averse to it.

The star kid pointed out that her parents blinded her to the concept of fame that surrounded her on purpose. Hence according to Nysa, she had no concept of understanding why people knew who her parents were.

Further in the video, Nysa speaks about the advice she received from her father Ajay Devgn. She said that her dad always told her that her silence was something that would make her complicit. He also made her believe that she can do anything if she puts in the right amount of hard work.

Nysa further continued by saying that she too feels the same way and thus she is also cautious of things she does due to the fact that it will reflect on her parents. Speaking about haters, she said she is more focused on the love she receives from several people rather than the hate that comes along.

