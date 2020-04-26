Ajay Devgn's Real-life Quotes That Fans Must Check Out

Ajay Devgn is one of the most established actors of Bollywood. Devgn started his acting career back in the year 1991. His debut film was Phool Aur Kaante for which he went on to earn a Filmfare Award. Ever since Phool Aur Kaante, he has been seen in several superhit films back to back without a break. Apart from commercial films, he has also appeared in art-house films, like Omkara, which was adapted from a Shakespearean play titled Othello.

Devgn is an adherent devotee of Lord Shiva and it is evident from several his tattoos and songs. He was last seen in the film Tanhaji, playing the lead character of the film, and was also seen making a cameo in the Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, reprising the role of DCP Bajirao Singham. Read on to know more about Ajay Devgn’s real-life quotes that will give fans a glimpse of his true personality:

Ajay Devgn's real-life quotes for die-hard fans

By getting into distribution and production, I am actually widening my base.

This quote shows that Devgn is all about growth. He has achieved great heights in his life and will not stop at what he is doing. He has chosen to widen his horizon and become more radiant. He has his own production house and is all set for several releases.

READ |'Baaghi 3' Starring Tiger Shroff Beats Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' At BO

I don't see the risk, I enjoy performing stunts, and I don't get scared.

Ajay Devgn is one of the few actors who is known to perform his own stunts. He is not afraid and will put himself in a risky situation if the film and the script demand so. This shows his dedication towards his work and his will to give more and more to what he believes in.

I only want to do better work. That's the focus of my life.

Distractions are the thief of joy and Ajay Devgn knows it better. Thus, he chooses to focus on the real things in life and not reach a point where things go off the track. He focuses on his work, which matters a lot to him. He calls it the focus of his life.

READ | Ajay Devgn Ups His Social Media Game And These Pics With Other Celebs Are Proof

As far as I know, if you take your time, write a good script and make a good film, then give the audience time, they will accept it.

Talking about films and the general audience, he said that if the filmmakers take time to actually come up with good scripts, and then make worthy films around those scripts, these films will definitely perform well and will be adored by the audience. This shows that Devgn understands the intricacies of the film industry. He can see things clearly and knows what is happening around and is taking his time.

READ | Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR Reveal Ram Charan's Look From 'RRR' On His B'day; Fans Call It Powerful

I never talk about my personal life. After these rumours, I definitely do not want to comment on anything.

Ajay Devgn and his family have always been in talks for several things. He hates rumours and tries to keep away from them as much as possible. He knows that feeding such things will only drain him. So he keeps his focus on the important things in life.



READ | NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt Starrer Titled 'Rise Roar Revolt'; Watch



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.