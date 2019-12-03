'Pati Patni Aur Woh' New Song 'Tu Hi Yaar Mera': Kartik & Bhumi Give Dreamy Wedding Goals

Tu Hi Yaar Mera from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh hit the internet on December 2. The song features all the three stars of the movie- Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. After Dheeme Dheeme, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare and Dilbara, Tu Hi Yaar Mera is the fourth song from the movie and has garnered pouring love from the audience. Bhumi Pednekar took to her social media to share a new poster about the song.

Tu Hi Yaar Mera released

The trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh released on November 3. According to the reviews about the visual, the trailer created quite a stir amongst the audience. It has intrigued fans to watch Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday’s chemistry on screen. After releasing two peppy numbers from the movie, the makers of the flick have released the fourth song titled Tu Hi Yaar Mera on Monday, December 2. In the song, Kartik and Bhumi shell out some major dreamy wedding goals. The two look adorable and share some cute moments together. However, Kartik is also seen falling for Ananya in the song. Voiced by Rochak, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar, Tu Hi Yaar Mera has hit 1.1 million views in less than 24 hours of its release. Watch the video here.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is scheduled to release on December 6, this year. With the movie being just two days away from its release, the actors have shared their excitement towards the film on social media. Directed by Mudassar Aziz and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, Pati Patni Aur Woh falls under the banner of T-Series. The story revolves around an ordinary middle-class man who finds himself torn between his wife and another woman.

