Ajay Devgn To "roar Like Never Before" In Shankara Re Shankara Song From Tanhaji

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar and other noteworthy actors. The movie is a historical period action film. Tanhaji is Ajay’s 100th film in the industry. Directed Om Raut, it is said to show the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn. Earlier, the trailer of the film got a great response from the audiences. Now a teaser of the first song from the film named Shankara Re Shankara is out. Read to know more.

Shankara Re Shankara teaser

The 14-second teaser shows the background of the song which is seen as a fort. Ajay Devgn appears in the start in his fierce look holding his sword. Others are seen dancing, while Ajay walks in his intense mass appealing style. The teaser ends with just showing one step by Ajay, which can be the hook step. Ajay Devgn is said to roar like never before in the song by director Om Raut. The song has the potential to be a chartbuster. It gave a few people vibes of Malhari from Bajirao Mastani, which was a huge hit. The full song is said to be released tomorrow. Check out the teaser.

Fan reactions

As soon as the teaser dropped fans could not wait to show their excitement for the song. Ajay is among the top actors and has huge fan following. The actor is known for his intense performances and gave people a gist of it in the trailer and song teaser which hyped many. See their reactions below.

#ShankaraReShankara

Woww excited for this

Hope this turns out a Masterpiece just like the BGM — 🔥🔥 (@Shubh__ad) December 2, 2019

