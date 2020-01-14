Ajay Devgn: 'The Stardom Era Has Been Washed By Social Media Now' 

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been doing exceptionally well at the box office and the numbers of the film speak for themselves. The film was one of the most anticipated films of this year and according to critics and fans, the movie has done fairly well. The film has garnered immense praise from fans and critics, who have applauded Ajay Devgn for his spot-on portrayal of the Maratha warrior.

For the promotions of the film, Ajay collaborated with several internet celebrities despite not being a fan of social interactions. The Singham actor is known to be quiet averse to the idea of partying and leads a very private life. Speaking to an entertainment portal the actor said that stardom has been washed away due to social media by the actors themselves.

He further continued and recalled to the times when fans would wonder, how actors live and what they do. Ajay says, that illusion has now disappeared and the common man knows enough information about an artist due to the emergence of social media. The common man now feels connected to the stars they once idolized after realising that the stars are just like them. Ajay further added that actors should be known for their work and lesser for their social media activity.

The actor said that wherever he goes he gets respect for his work and that is something that he really appreciates. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the 100th film by Ajay Devgn and the actor expressed his gratitude to his fans. The actor also mentioned that he is incredibly fortunate to have worked in historical dramas like Tanhaji, and is awestruck by the sacrifices made by the historical character on whom the film is based.

