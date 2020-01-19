Ajay Devgn Shares Stunning 18-year Challenge Picture & Kajol Is All 'hearts'

Ajay Devgn who is currently basking under the success of his recent war drama 'Tanhaji', took to his Instagram handle to share a stunning 18-year challenge picture. It is a collage of two pictures — which features him as Bhagat Singh from The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (2002) in the left and as Tanaji Malusare from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) in the right. Kajol, who was every inch the doting wife, reacted to the post with a heart emoji to shower love for Ajay.

But why The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (2002) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior of all the numerous films he had worked in? In a previous interview, he had revealed that of all the 100 films in which he has featured in his 29-year-long career, historical films have touched him the most.



"Something like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' or 'Legend of Bhagat Singh' makes you think that how is it possible that such sacrifices are made by people? We can't even think of (it). They must be different people, what they think and how they function. Country came first for them," Ajay had told PTI.

#Tanhaji emerges a big favourite of moviegoers... Maintains a strong grip on [second] Fri... Strong chance of hitting ₹ 200 cr, if it maintains the rhythm... #Maharashtra record run continues... Big growth on the cards... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr. Total: ₹ 128.97 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2020

Meanwhile, days after the historical drama's release, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that the film will run tax-free in the state. The announcement was made official on the verified Twitter handle of the Government. And with no major release, this Friday seems like the Ajay Devgn starrer will soon cross Rs 150 crores at the box office.

