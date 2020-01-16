Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Declared Tax Free In Haryana

Actor Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has been declared tax free in Haryana, according to an official statement released on Thursday. "Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' film to be tax free in the state," the Haryana government statement said.

Tanhaji hits Rs 100 crore milestone Day 6, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak shows down-trend

Meanwhile, days after the historical drama's release, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that the film will run tax-free in the state. The announcement was made official on the verified Twitter handle of the Government. As mentioned in the tweet, Ajay Devgn, who is also the producer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, requested the Government to allow the film some tax exemptions, as the makers wanted to spread the heroic tale of the assassinated warrior. Take a look at the tweet posted on Uttar Pradesh Government's official Twitter handle:

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad praises Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji', actor replies

उत्तर प्रदेश में इस फीचर फ़िल्म को कर -मुक्त करने के संबंध में फिल्म के सह निर्माता एवं सुप्रसिद्ध अभिनेता श्री @ajaydevgn जी ने मुख्यमंत्री जी से अनुरोध किया था। इस फिल्म में श्री अजय देवगन जी द्वारा वीर तानाजी मालुसरे का चरित्र अभिनीत किया गया है। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 14, 2020

Set in the 17th century, "Tanhaji..." is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Also featuring Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Kajol, the film released on January 10.

#Tanhaji is 💯 NOT OUT... Day 6 is higher than Day 1, 4 and 5... Terrific trending on weekdays indicates the power of solid content... Speeding towards ₹ 150 cr... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr, Wed 16.72 cr. Total: ₹ 107.68 cr. #India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2020

Maharashtra follows Uttar Pradesh, govt says it'll make Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' tax-free

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.