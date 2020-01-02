Ajay Devgn's First Look From 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' Revealed; See Here

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is an upcoming war action film. The movie is said to star Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Ammy Virk, and Vidyut Jammwal. The movie was announced in March 2019. Now the first look of Ajay from the film has been released. Read to know more.

Ajay Devgn’s first look from Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Recently, the first look of Ajay Devgn from the much-anticipated film was revealed. Ajay will play the role of Squadron Leader, Vijay Karnik, Indian Air Force. Vijay was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the war of India Pakistan in 1971. The base remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. He was accompanied by 60 defence security corps personnel and 50 air force at the airbase. Ajay’s look has impressed many. This is reportedly the first time when he will play an Air Force Officer on screen. Director, Abhishek Dudhaiya revealed the first look on his social media handles. Check it out.

It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020. pic.twitter.com/5pZiORdXjs — Abhishekdudhaiya (@AbhishekDudhai6) January 1, 2020

Fan reactions

Ajay Devgn as Sq.Ld. Vijay Karnik from Bhuj The Pride Of India.

IMPRESSIVE look.. @ajaydevgn #BhujThePrideOfIndia pic.twitter.com/pH5oBvLg3F — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) January 1, 2020

'Bhuj: The Pride of India' storyline

Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. According to reports, the true accident shown in the film is one of India's most fascinating war-related stories. The movie is produced under the T-Series banner. It has been shot in Hyderabad, Gujarat, Bhopal, Indore, Lucknow, and Mumbai, as per reports. Bhuj: The Pride of India will release on August 14, 2020.

