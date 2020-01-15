Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Praises Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji', Actor Replies

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dished praise on Ajay Devgn's recent film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior calling it an 'amazing' film that highlights the extraordinary courage of an unsung warrior. Mentioning that the actor has performed 'extraordinarily' well, the BJP leader claimed that the entire cast has given an 'impressive performance'.

READ: Deepika Padukone's 'big Admirer' Babul Supriyo: 'Named My Daughter After Her Character'

RS Prasad praises Ajay Devgn

Saw #TanhajiTheUnsungWarriror.

An amazing movie highlighting the extraordinary courage of an unsung hero of India- Tanhaji Malusare. Impressive performance by the entire cast of movie but @ajaydevgn was truly extraordinary. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) January 15, 2020

Actor Ajay Devgn thanked the minister on behalf of the entire team of the film.

Team Tanhaji thanks you for your kind words, Sir. As do I 🙏 https://t.co/h8fqGJzuNn — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 15, 2020

Meanwhile, days after the historical drama's release, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that the film will run tax-free in the state. The announcement was made official on the verified Twitter handle of the Government. As mentioned in the tweet, Ajay Devgn, who is also the producer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, requested the Government to allow the film some tax exemptions, as the makers wanted to spread the heroic tale of the assassinated warrior. Take a look at the tweet posted on Uttar Pradesh Government's official Twitter handle:

उत्तर प्रदेश में इस फीचर फ़िल्म को कर -मुक्त करने के संबंध में फिल्म के सह निर्माता एवं सुप्रसिद्ध अभिनेता श्री @ajaydevgn जी ने मुख्यमंत्री जी से अनुरोध किया था। इस फिल्म में श्री अजय देवगन जी द्वारा वीर तानाजी मालुसरे का चरित्र अभिनीत किया गया है। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 14, 2020

READ: 'Made Tanhaji Tax-free, Not UP-centric Chhapaak?': SP Attacks CM Yogi, Books Whole Theatre

READ: Meghna Gulzar Calls Deepika's JNU Visit A Personal Choice: Here's Why We're Not Buying It

Ajay Devgn's magnum opus Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is probably just a day away from officially entering the Rs.100 crore club, it is also the actors 100th film. Meanwhile Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak is struggling to make an upward trend even after Makar Sankranti holiday in some parts of India.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the total collection. While Tanhaji stands at Rs. 90.96 crores, Chhapaak stands at approximately Rs. 23.62 crore on Day 5 at the box-office.

#Tanhaji is unshakable... Solid trending on weekdays... Day 5 is higher than Day 1 and 4... Eclipses biz of *all* #Hindi films... Will cross ₹ 💯 cr today [Wed; 15 Jan]... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr. Total: ₹ 90.96 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2020

READ: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Condemns Shameful Attack On Republic TV Crew At Jamia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.