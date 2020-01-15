The Debate
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Praises Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji', Actor Replies

Bollywood News

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has praised Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' calling it an 'amazing' film that highlights the extraordinary courage of unsung warrior.

Ravi

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dished praise on Ajay Devgn's recent film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior calling it an 'amazing' film that highlights the extraordinary courage of an unsung warrior. Mentioning that the actor has performed 'extraordinarily' well, the BJP leader claimed that the entire cast has given an 'impressive performance'. 

READ: Deepika Padukone's 'big Admirer' Babul Supriyo: 'Named My Daughter After Her Character'

RS Prasad praises Ajay Devgn 

Actor Ajay Devgn thanked the minister on behalf of the entire team of the film. 

Meanwhile, days after the historical drama's release, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that the film will run tax-free in the state. The announcement was made official on the verified Twitter handle of the Government. As mentioned in the tweet, Ajay Devgn, who is also the producer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, requested the Government to allow the film some tax exemptions, as the makers wanted to spread the heroic tale of the assassinated warrior. Take a look at the tweet posted on Uttar Pradesh Government's official Twitter handle:

READ: 'Made Tanhaji Tax-free, Not UP-centric Chhapaak?': SP Attacks CM Yogi, Books Whole Theatre

READ:  Meghna Gulzar Calls Deepika's JNU Visit A Personal Choice: Here's Why We're Not Buying It

Ajay Devgn's magnum opus Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is probably just a day away from officially entering the Rs.100 crore club, it is also the actors 100th film. Meanwhile Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak is struggling to make an upward trend even after Makar Sankranti holiday in some parts of India.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the total collection. While Tanhaji stands at Rs. 90.96 crores, Chhapaak stands at approximately Rs. 23.62 crore on Day 5 at the box-office.

READ: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Condemns Shameful Attack On Republic TV Crew At Jamia

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
