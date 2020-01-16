The Debate
Tanhaji Hits Rs 100 Crore Milestone Day 6, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Shows Down-trend

Bollywood News

Tanhaji has finally hit the milestone and crossed Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' is struggling to attract viewers

Tanhaji

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the historical drama starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, has continued to rule the ticketing counters and saw a major jump on a partial holiday, as it minted a total of Rs 15.5-16 crore on Day 6 of its release, thus standing at a total of Rs 106.96 crore. 

Box Office Report has claimed that the rise in collections was mainly due to the celebrations of Makar Sankranti in North India “especially Gujarat / Saurashtra which seems to have had another 2 crore net day on Wednesday”. Claiming that it has been 'extraordinary' in the Mumbai circuit, reports suggest that it will  clock up a 50 crore net plus number in the circuit in week one and the way it is going, the film could even do 100 crore net in the circuit.”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Ajay Devgn's fifth consecutive film to cross Rs 100 crore at the Box Office, and apart from him, stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. Chhapaak, on the other hand, has minted Rs 2-2.5 crore at the box office, thus making a total of Rs 26.17 crore. The report claimed that the film is not 'gaining much' in bigger multiplexes, and was 'flat out' on Lohri, in places such as Delhi & Chandigarh. 

READ:  'Made Tanhaji Tax-free, Not UP-centric Chhapaak?': SP Attacks CM Yogi, Books Whole Theatre

Chhapaak director on competition 

Meanwhile, speaking about the competition and clash with Tanhaji, Meghna Gulzar said, "This is a distribution decision that was taken by the film's distributor and I think they believed that both films are very different and will find their audience. I think that also came from a place of faith in the film. Considering how populated our film release calendar is, it is extremely difficult to find a solo release."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ: Ajay Devgn And Kajol's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Is Now Tax-free In Uttar Pradesh

Published:
