Maharashtra Follows Uttar Pradesh, Govt Says It'll Make Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Tax-free

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marks Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s reunion onscreen after 2008 hit, U Me Aur Hum. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of a brave Maratha chieftain, Tanhaji Malasure. Helmed by Om Raut, it also stars actor Sharad Kelkar in a prominent role. Released on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji brings back together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn under one roof after 11 long years. Apart from the interesting cast and heart-gripping story plot, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is creating headlines, as after Uttar Pradesh, the film has now been made tax-free in Maharashtra.

Tanhaji to be made tax-free in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat stated that in a cabinet meeting it was decided that Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will be made tax-free and that the Chief Minister will soon make an announcement.

This comes after the government of Uttar Pradesh made the film tax-free and emphasised that the historical drama is yet to be tax exempted in Maharashtra.

उत्तर प्रदेश में इस फीचर फ़िल्म को कर -मुक्त करने के संबंध में फिल्म के सह निर्माता एवं सुप्रसिद्ध अभिनेता श्री @ajaydevgn जी ने मुख्यमंत्री जी से अनुरोध किया था। इस फिल्म में श्री अजय देवगन जी द्वारा वीर तानाजी मालुसरे का चरित्र अभिनीत किया गया है। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 14, 2020

As mentioned in the tweet, Ajay Devgn, who is also the producer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, requested the Government to allow the film some tax exemptions, as the makers wanted to spread the heroic tale of the fabled warrior.

