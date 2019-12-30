Ajay Devgn Talks About Sharing Screen Space With Ranveer Singh & Akshay Kumar

Ajay Devgn, who was the torchbearer of Rohit Shetty's cop universe — Singham — is all set to appear in his next film 'Sooryavanshi' along with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. Speaking about the collaboration, Ajay in an interview said that it felt like they picked up from where they left ('Suhaag' (1994). Ajay also asserted that they respect each other as they started their careers only a year apart.

Ajay said that the three of them are secure actors and expressed his wish to do an entire film with the two. He concluded by saying that the script is being developed keeping the three actors in mind and it will happen soon. Meanwhile, Akshay said that shooting with Ajay Devgn was like 'having a picnic'.

Neena Gupta breaks silence on 'Sooryavanshi' exit, says 'track wasn't working out'

About Sooryavanshi

Recently, Akshay Kumar posted a photo with Rohit Shetty on the last day of filming for Sooryavanshi as they posed with a helicopter in the background. Calling it an 'incredible experience', Akshay expressed his delight to be a part of Rohit Shetty's 'cop universe'.

Sooryavanshi, co-produced by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films, is the fourth film in the director's cop universe. Rohit Shetty has previously helmed Ajay Devgn-fronted Singham and Singham Returns, as well as Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Katrina Kaif will be playing the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar in the film and it is scheduled to be released on March 27.

Akshay Kumar shoots for 'Sooryavanshi' in Mumbai, causing a traffic jam

ALSO READ | Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif shoot for a grand song, pics go viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.