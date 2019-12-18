Neena Gupta Breaks Silence On 'Sooryavanshi' Exit, Says 'track Wasn't Working Out'

A few days back Neena Gupta announced that she is no longer a part of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavashi, the upcoming film is being directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. In an interview to a leading media publication, the actress stated that the filmmaker realised that her track 'was not working'. She further added, “It is true, I am no longer in Sooryavanshi. I shot for three days for the film. Then they realised my track (in the plot) was not working, so they removed my track.” In the film, Neena was to play Akshay Kumar's mother. However, in real life, she is just a few years older than him. But, as the track was not working out , she was removed.

Neena Gupta is a reputed Indian actor who was last seen in 2018 movie, Badhaai Ho. Neena Gupta played the role of a middle-aged mother who gets pregnant and her 25-year-old son is highly embarrassed by it. Her performance in the movie was appreciated by both fans and critics alike.

On the work front, Neena Gupta is set to feature in several upcoming Bollywood films. She will play a prominent role in Kangana Ranaut's next film, Panga, set to release next year. She will also feature in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's film Sooryavanshi which is set to release on March 27, 2020. Finally, she is also set to feature in Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which recently began filming back in September.

Apart from this, Neena Gupta will next feature in a Netflix web series which is reportedly said to be inspired by the life of her daughter Masaba Gupta, who is a reputed designer. The plot of the series will trace Masaba Gupta’s journey from her professional highs to her personal life. It will also portray her struggle and fight for body positivity. The series will be directed by Sonam Nair and will be bankrolled by Ashvini Yardi. The series will also mark the mother-daughter duo’s first on-screen outing.

