Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Compared To 'Game Of Thrones' By Fans

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is being compared to the Battle of Winterfell from Game of thrones. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released today in theatres across the country and fans are loving the biographical period action film.

The film is directed by Om Raut and follows a military general and brave warrior of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Tanhaji Malusare.

Fan compares Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's Battle With Battle Of Winterfell In Game Of Thrones

Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan And Akshay Kumar's Popular Character As 'Ajay' In Their Films

Ajay Devgn plays the lead role of Tanhaji Malusare in the movie while Kajol is seen playing his wife Savitribai Malusare. Saif Ali Khan was seen playing antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathod while Sharad Kelkar will be seen as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Ever since the film's release, it has received a lot of praises for the action sequence, war scenes and powerful performances.

A fan, however, tweeted that the Battle of Kondhana has the same vibe as the HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones. He compared the Battle of Kondhana to Game of Throne's most loved and hated battle from season 8, the Battle of Winterfell.

The Battle of Kondhana was said to not only decide the fate of Kondhana but the whole of Southern India. The Battle takes place to stop the Mughal invasion on the fort.

Also Read: Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn Says 'no Hindutva' In Movie, Director Reacts To 'saffronisation'

Battle of Kondhana has Battle of Winterfell vibes. 🔥 #TanhajiReview #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior — Bhushan Kadam (@BhushaanKadam) January 10, 2020

For those who do not know about the Battle of Winterfell, it was crucial in the fictional history of GOT. All of the North came together with the Starks and Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen to save the seven kingdoms from the Night King’s army of White Walkers.

Although the episode received plenty of backlash, it also known to be one of the best episodes from the final season of the show.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn On JNU: Violence Not A Solution To Anything

#Tanhaji is excellent ⭐⭐⭐⭐

It is on par with #Bahubali2 in terms of goosebumps moments , scale and emotions . Om Raut's direction is out of the world ! Filled with epic performances, scintillating screenplay and outstanding dialogues !!!! Must must watch #TanhajiReview — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) January 10, 2020

Screenplay, 3D Effects, Background Score, Music, Songs, Action, Performance, Direction...

All Departments are Superb..

Blockbuster is on The Way#Tanhaji#TanhajiReview#BlockbusterTanhajiReviews — Anubhav (@anubhavlovesyou) January 10, 2020

When many compared the great battle to other battles, many even praised the actor Ajay Devgn and the director Om Raut's work in the film. They took to twitter and expressed their love for the film. Not only in terms of acting but the film is even being praised for its VFX.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn Meets His Lucky Charm Before The Release Of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.