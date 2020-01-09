Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn Says 'no Hindutva' In Movie, Director Reacts To 'saffronisation'

Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up for his next Tanhaji: The Untold Story, said the battle shown in his film had nothing to do with religion. The actor stated that the only focus for Marathi warrior Tanaji Malusare of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army in the 17th century was the country at that time. The Golmaal star added that there was no ‘Hindutva’ and any attempt to showcase a particular religion in poor light, while stating that the battle was against the ‘barbaric’ invaders.

In an interview with PTI, Ajay reacted to the trailer highlighting ‘saffron’ power. “We are talking about the country. We are talking about freedom. He added, "There is no 'Hindutva'. It is about your nation, your country. In the movie, you will see that there are Muslim warriors who are fighting alongside Tanhaji." "We are not fighting for religion. When we talk about country, then there is no religion," he said.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the story of the battle between Tanaji and Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s official Udaybhan, played by Saif Ali Khan, to capture Kondhana. Earlier, Padmaavat also had featured Afghan tyrant Alauddin Khilji, while Panipat had showcased Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali.

On Muslim rulers being shown in all these movies, Ajay said, “'Alauddin Khalji' (from 'Padmaavat') was barbaric according to history. Not because he was from a certain religion that he was barbaric, he was a barbaric man."



"Let's take any film about British rule. When we travel outside, do we feel like hurting British people? It was wrong for them to rule us but that story is over now," the actor said.

"It is, however, part of the history. So are history books wrong? Are history books talking against Christianity? " Ajay said they were not.

The Zakhm star added, “We are talking about invaders and outsiders in our country at that point of time. People have become one now. It is one country now for everybody.

"Even before, invaders and outsiders, the country never had just one religion. Everybody was living in peace and harmony. There are names in history of people who fought against their own," Ajay said.

Director denies ‘saffronisation’ charge ‘100 per cent’

Meanwhile, director Om Raut said, “It was the colour that was there for the fort and Shivaji's army and that is where it is. Chhatrapati Shivaji did not believe in any religion. He had people of all religions -- hindus and non-hindus -- in his army."

"In his artillery department, there was a 'topchi' who was Noor Khan Baig. There were so many non-Hindus who worked under Shivaji" , director Om Raut added.

He continued, "It was religion neutral. People happened to be on this side or both side. There were invaders and the war was against them."

Om Raut continued, "The Swaraj movement was against the invaders. The people of this land, no matter which religion they belonged to, they fought against the foreign invasion. It was the situation that time."

Raut also reacted to the recently-famous term ‘surgical strike’ he used to describe the Maratha’s empire’s attack at the Mughals. "It is simpler to understand. If I had said guerrilla activity, nobody would have understand," he said.

"Maybe some would have understood it. A trailer is an advertisement; if I speak in Marathi or French, will you understand it? No," he said.

"I have to speak your language which is English. It is common to everyone. I say surgical strike, youngsters understand it immediately," Raut added.

The director also said, "They know what it is. If I had said 'ganimi kava', which is the scientific name for it, nobody would have understood,"

Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior also stars Kajol, Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar, among others. Ajay is also one of the producers of the movie. Tanhaji hits the theatres on Friday.

