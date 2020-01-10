Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan And Akshay Kumar's Popular Character As 'Ajay' In Their Films

The name 'Ajay' means invincible and victorious according to the Hindus. This name is very common amongst Indians and there are many Bollywood character names who have been given this name which somewhat relates to the character they are playing in the movie.

Here are some popular characters with the name Ajay

Also Read: 'Good Newwz' Box Office Collections: Akshay-Kareena Starrer Inch Towards 200 Crores

Popular movie characters with the name Ajay

Ajay Devgn - U Me Aur Hum

U Me Aur Hum was a popular film produced and directed by Ajay Devgn, himself. Moreover, the actor even played the lead role in the film alongside Kajol. His character is a perfect husband who wishes to fulfil all his wife's dreams without a second thought is what made it so popular. He played the character of Ajay Mehra, while Kajol played his wife in the film.

Salman Khan - Veergati

The main leads of Veergati are Salman Khan, Divya Dutta and Atul Agnihotri who play the children of a Hawaldar who adopts them. Salman Khan played the role of Ajay who is found lying in a gutter in a red-light area.

Ajay's character is of the hero who grows up to fight the evil man who forces small girls into prostitution. Thus, his name Ajay does equal justice to the character and the movie name.

Also Read: Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn Says 'no Hindutva' In Movie, Director Reacts To 'saffronisation'

Amitabh Bachchan- Manzil

Amitabh Bachchan's characters were very famous in the 90s. His character as Ajay in the movie Manzil got famous for the way he would dream big but not get into corruption to fulfil his dreams. Back then, almost all of Amitabh Bachchan's films were popular for their characters and its names.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Cryptic Message, Jr. Bachchan's Follow Up To It Adds Speculation

Anil Kapoor - Andaz

The film stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles of the movie Andaz. Ajay Kumar (Anil Kapoor) played the character of a teacher who is also ex-student of the same school. He falls in love with his student but does not accept it since he finds the idea of falling in love with a student wrong.

Akshay Kumar - Special 26

Special 26 stars Akshay Kumar, Jimmy Shergill and Anupam Kher in the lead roles who pose as CBI officers and loot the black money of politicians and businessmen. Akshay Kumar played the popular role of Ajay Singh, who leads the team of these crooks.

Also Read: WATCH: Anil Kapoor Reveals The Role He Wanted To Play In His Upcoming Film 'Malang'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.